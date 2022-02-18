Sign up
Milford - Derbyshire
From Duffield the A6 passes through Milford where in 1778 Jedediah Strutt built cotton spinning mills
18th February 2022
Margaret Snell
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew's project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
