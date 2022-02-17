Previous
Duffield - Derbyshire by oldjosh
Duffield - Derbyshire

The sign shows St Alkmunds Church. He became the patron Saint of Derby.in the 1530s

From Derby the A6 runs through the Derwent Valley Mills world Heritage sight



17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Margaret Snell

@oldjosh
