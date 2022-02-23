Previous
Birchover Derbyshire by oldjosh
Photo 1610

Birchover Derbyshire

Mentioned in the Domesday Book 1086 as belonging to Henry de Ferrers and being worth eight shillings. It has old cottages built of pink gritstone from the nearby Stanton Moor.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Margaret Snell

@oldjosh
