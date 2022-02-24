Previous
Next
Leamington by oldjosh
Photo 1611

Leamington

The only information I could find about the area
Leamington Hall, (formerly Sherewood Hall) The Twitchell Sutton-in -Ashfield

Dr Jephson, medical doctor, philanthropist was born in Sutton and at the hall.

He became Royal Leamington Spa's first physician and was visited by Queen Victoria, George VI, Florence Nightingale and other eminent people
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
441% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise