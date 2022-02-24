Sign up
Photo 1611
Leamington
The only information I could find about the area
Leamington Hall, (formerly Sherewood Hall) The Twitchell Sutton-in -Ashfield
Dr Jephson, medical doctor, philanthropist was born in Sutton and at the hall.
He became Royal Leamington Spa's first physician and was visited by Queen Victoria, George VI, Florence Nightingale and other eminent people
24th February 2022
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
