Canal Side Mural 2 Nottingham and Beeston Canal by oldjosh
Photo 1805

Canal Side Mural 2 Nottingham and Beeston Canal

Thomas Hawksley 1807-1893;
was chief engineer for the Nottingham waterworks company for more than half a century. In 1831 in completed the Trent Bridge waterworks. This scheme delivered Britain's first high pressure 'constant supply', preventing contamination entering the supply of clean water mains. Thus, reducing outbreaks of waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid. He continued to improve the system including making valves to regulate the flow of water,

So who better to arrange the water supply to the mural

see https://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2023-04-01 for whole mural
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Margaret Snell

@oldjosh
