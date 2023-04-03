Previous
Next
Canal side Mural 3, Nottingham and Beeston Canal by oldjosh
Photo 1806

Canal side Mural 3, Nottingham and Beeston Canal

this is a long mural so I posting it in sections

to see other sections
https://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2023-04-01 (whole mural)
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
494% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise