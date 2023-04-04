Previous
Canal side Mural 3 Nottingham and Beeston Canal by oldjosh
Canal side Mural 3 Nottingham and Beeston Canal

This is part of a long mural depicting life on the canal but not as I have seen it

for the whole mural see
https://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2023-04-01

see other sections https://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2023-04-02
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Margaret Snell

@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew's project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
Monica
Really nice mural
April 11th, 2023  
