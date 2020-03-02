Previous
Memorial Park, Coventry by ollyfran
51 / 365

Memorial Park, Coventry

Lovely day for a walk around our local park
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Olwynne

@ollyfran
I am a super keen amateur, hobbyist "photographer" (in the loosest possible terms!) I only ever used a point and shoot until I retired, then...
