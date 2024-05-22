Sign up
324 / 365
topiary
The beautiful and so accurate topiary hedges in the gardens of Charlecote
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
3
2
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
325
photos
43
followers
45
following
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
20th May 2024 10:36am
Tags
gardens
,
topiary
,
hedging
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So amazing
May 23rd, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful garden
May 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful manicured garden.
May 23rd, 2024
