Hanging On
No time to go out today so had to find a photo in the garden again. Luckily the sun came out briefly to back light this frosty oak leaf.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
For this project I a limiting myself to monochrome images only, square aspect ratio and jpegs straight out of camera.
tree
black and white
winter
leaf
sooc
oak
frost
monochrome
