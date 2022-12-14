Previous
Next
Hanging On by onebyone
9 / 365

Hanging On

No time to go out today so had to find a photo in the garden again. Luckily the sun came out briefly to back light this frosty oak leaf.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

1x1

@onebyone
For this project I a limiting myself to monochrome images only, square aspect ratio and jpegs straight out of camera.
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise