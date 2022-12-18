Previous
Frozen in Time by onebyone
13 / 365

Frozen in Time

A frozen oak leaf in my garden. No more icy photos for a while now as the weather is turning warmer again.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

@onebyone
For this project I a limiting myself to monochrome images only, square aspect ratio and jpegs straight out of camera.
