Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
13 / 365
Frozen in Time
A frozen oak leaf in my garden. No more icy photos for a while now as the weather is turning warmer again.
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
1x1
@onebyone
For this project I a limiting myself to monochrome images only, square aspect ratio and jpegs straight out of camera.
13
photos
2
followers
0
following
3% complete
View this month »
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D
Taken
18th December 2022 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
leaf
,
oak
,
monochrome
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close