236 / 365
Ouch!
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
@onebyone
For this project I am limiting myself to monochrome images and a square aspect ratio. I also have to take and upload the photo on...
Photo Details
2
1
1
365
Canon EOS-1D X
29th July 2023 3:41pm
b&w
black and white
football
soccer
monochrome
sport
Corinne C
ace
Great action shot
July 30th, 2023
