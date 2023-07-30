Sign up
Previous
237 / 365
Well earned
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
1
2
1x1
@onebyone
For this project I am limiting myself to monochrome images and a square aspect ratio. I also have to take and upload the photo on...
237
photos
30
followers
24
following
64% complete
View this month »
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
M8 Digital Camera
Taken
31st July 2023 1:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
wine
,
glass
,
monochrome
kali
ace
and well photographed
July 30th, 2023
