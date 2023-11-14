Sign up
344 / 365
Break
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
1x1
ace
@onebyone
For this project I am limiting myself to monochrome images and a square aspect ratio. I also have to take and upload the photo on...
345
photos
29
followers
25
following
94% complete
View this month »
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K10D
Taken
15th November 2023 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
black and white
,
landscape
,
monochrome
