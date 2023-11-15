Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
345 / 365
Tranquility
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
1x1
ace
@onebyone
For this project I am limiting myself to monochrome images and a square aspect ratio. I also have to take and upload the photo on...
345
photos
29
followers
25
following
94% complete
View this month »
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K10D
Taken
15th November 2023 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
black and white
,
water
,
landscape
,
lake
,
monochrome
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close