Local Port. by oneshotwinkler
8 / 365

Local Port.

8/365. My favorite shot today. Bad weather, no good lighting conditions - a good day for bw photography. The strange little mattering details of this harbor might very well be a subject for other days to come.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

One-Shot Winkler

@oneshotwinkler
2% complete

Photo Details

