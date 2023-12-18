Sign up
Previous
9 / 365
Windy day.
9/365. A seagull fighting (or playing with) the weather.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
0
0
One-Shot Winkler
@oneshotwinkler
9
photos
1
followers
0
following
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
17th December 2023 9:47am
black
,
and
,
white
,
weather
,
seagull
,
harbor
,
bw
,
germany
,
kiel
