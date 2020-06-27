Previous
picture of a picture by orion5d
38 / 365

picture of a picture

After weeks of work it is finally finished, thought this is worth of being the picture of today. My wife, Sandra is the artist. Usually I am playing handpan, while she is painting....
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Orion5D

@orion5d
Hi to all who landed on my profile, thought I should write something about myself. My name is Astrid. I live in Switzerland, am a (usually) happy...
Santina ace
wow, a really beautiful photo and congratulations to your wife for the beautiful picture...
June 27th, 2020  
