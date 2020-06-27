Sign up
38 / 365
picture of a picture
After weeks of work it is finally finished, thought this is worth of being the picture of today. My wife, Sandra is the artist. Usually I am playing handpan, while she is painting....
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
1
0
Orion5D
ace
@orion5d
Hi to all who landed on my profile, thought I should write something about myself. My name is Astrid. I live in Switzerland, am a (usually) happy...
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
33
1
34
2
35
36
37
38
2
1
365
ILCE-7M3
27th June 2020 6:39pm
artist at work
Santina
ace
wow, a really beautiful photo and congratulations to your wife for the beautiful picture...
June 27th, 2020
