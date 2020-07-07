Previous
thistle by orion5d
48 / 365

thistle

had to look the name up for English, it's a special kind of thistle. when looking at the picture, after a while I start to get dizzy :-) the photo was taken against the evening sunlight.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Orion5D

Hi to all who landed on my profile, thought I should write something about myself. My name is Astrid. I live in Switzerland, am a (usually) happy...
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice shot
July 7th, 2020  
