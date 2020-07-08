Previous
water long exposure 1st try by orion5d
49 / 365

water long exposure 1st try

this is the first try with long exposure to capture the water softly, but I did not use a filter, it could be better, will try another one maybe with a nd filter. I am open to any suggestions, help, tips :-)
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Orion5D

@orion5d
My name is Astrid. I live in Switzerland
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it's a good start - I haven't really had a go at this yet either
July 8th, 2020  
