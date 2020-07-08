Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
49 / 365
water long exposure 1st try
this is the first try with long exposure to capture the water softly, but I did not use a filter, it could be better, will try another one maybe with a nd filter. I am open to any suggestions, help, tips :-)
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Orion5D
ace
@orion5d
Hi to all who landed on my profile, thought I should write something about myself. My name is Astrid. I live in Switzerland, am a (usually) happy...
52
photos
21
followers
33
following
13% complete
View this month »
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Latest from all albums
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
3
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
8th July 2020 6:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
long exposure
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it's a good start - I haven't really had a go at this yet either
July 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close