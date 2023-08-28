Previous
Northern Bluet by ososki
Northern Bluet

These blue mosquito eaters go by a dozen different names. Which of the three shots do you like best?
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Bill Ososki

@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
Elisa Smith
I like both, this one I quite like full image given, the colouring against the rock and the detail on the upper wing. The other I like that you can see it's eyes and it is in more of a natural element, but there is a bit of shadow on the wings.
August 29th, 2023  
Yao RL
Beautiful blues.
August 29th, 2023  
