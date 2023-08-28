Sign up
Previous
7 / 365
Northern Bluet
These blue mosquito eaters go by a dozen different names. Which of the three shots do you like best?
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
2
1
Bill Ososki
ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 -3
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
26th August 2023 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Elisa Smith
ace
I like both, this one I quite like full image given, the colouring against the rock and the detail on the upper wing. The other I like that you can see it's eyes and it is in more of a natural element, but there is a bit of shadow on the wings.
August 29th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
Beautiful blues.
August 29th, 2023
