Previous
20 / 365
Bokeh is the Shot
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
2
2
Bill Ososki
ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
494
photos
25
followers
41
following
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 -3
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
10th September 2023 3:09pm
Junan Heath
ace
Delightful shot!
September 11th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Well done!!
September 11th, 2023
