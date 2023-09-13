Sign up
23 / 365
Popcorn Bowl
Clouds rising over the Yuba Gap in the Sierra Nevada.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
3
1
Bill Ososki
ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 -3
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
11th September 2023 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Beautiful & love the b&w
September 14th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
Ansel Adams jumped into my mind.
September 14th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful!
September 14th, 2023
