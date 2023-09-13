Previous
Popcorn Bowl by ososki
23 / 365

Popcorn Bowl

Clouds rising over the Yuba Gap in the Sierra Nevada.
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Bill Ososki

@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
Beautiful & love the b&w
September 14th, 2023  
Ansel Adams jumped into my mind.
September 14th, 2023  
Beautiful!
September 14th, 2023  
