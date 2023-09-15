Previous
Late Day Blues by ososki
25 / 365

Late Day Blues

15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Bill Ososki

@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
Photo Details

Dawn ace
Fabulous reflection
September 16th, 2023  
