A Hand, or Two by ososki
35 / 365

A Hand, or Two

25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Bill Ososki

ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
Yao RL ace
Great details and I just love capturing the expression of human hands.
September 26th, 2023  
Mags ace
Well captured.
September 26th, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
@yaorenliu Thinking of you when I posted this one. Thanks for the inspiration.
September 26th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nicely done
September 26th, 2023  
