Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
35 / 365
A Hand, or Two
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill Ososki
ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
509
photos
26
followers
42
following
9% complete
View this month »
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365 -3
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
23rd September 2023 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Yao RL
ace
Great details and I just love capturing the expression of human hands.
September 26th, 2023
Mags
ace
Well captured.
September 26th, 2023
Bill Ososki
ace
@yaorenliu
Thinking of you when I posted this one. Thanks for the inspiration.
September 26th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
September 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close