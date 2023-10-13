Previous
Elevation 8,200' by ososki
53 / 365

Elevation 8,200'

View from High Camp above Squaw Valley, site of the 1960 Winter Olympics, now known as Palisades Tahoe. Lake Tahoe in the distance and granite formations in the foreground.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Bill Ososki

ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very majestic
October 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise