121 / 365
121 / 365
Hello World
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
2
1
Bill Ososki
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
595
photos
31
followers
43
following
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 -3
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
28th February 2024 2:13pm
Peter Dulis
Sweet
March 1st, 2024
Mags
Lovely daffs!
March 1st, 2024
