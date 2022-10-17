Sign up
56 / 365
Pyracantha
December will bring the wintering robins for a Bacchanalian feast on the half fermented red berries.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
1
0
Bill Ososki
@ososki
I completed a 365 on this site a few years ago. It was a great year of learning, seeing, and receiving feedback.
56
photos
3
followers
7
following
15% complete
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
17th October 2022 11:37am
Mags
ace
Lovely pop of red!
October 18th, 2022
