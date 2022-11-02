Previous
Tiny Library by ososki
72 / 365

Tiny Library

Take one, leave one
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Bill Ososki

@ososki
I completed a 365 on this site a few years ago. It was a great year of learning, seeing, and receiving feedback. Looks...
19% complete

Photo Details

Mags ace
These are so remarkable and so nice there are still books in it. I doubt one would last around here.
November 3rd, 2022  
