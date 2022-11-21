Previous
Next
Tobiosho by ososki
91 / 365

Tobiosho

American Japanese Maple from Oregon. No color editing on this photo.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Bill Ososki

@ososki
I completed a 365 on this site a few years ago. It was a great year of learning, seeing, and receiving feedback. Looks...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh! Beautiful colors and tones. Like your DOF.
November 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise