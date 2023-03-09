Previous
Spring is Coming by ososki
Spring is Coming

Plum blossoms are schedule, and they beat the daffodils, which usually are all finished by now. The snow just melted off the daffodils in the last couple of days.
9th March 2023

Bill Ososki

Mags ace
How delightful!
March 11th, 2023  
