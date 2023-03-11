Sign up
203 / 365
Ronald and Friends
At the Van Howd Sculpture Gallery.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
Bill Ososki
ace
@ososki
I completed a 365 on this site a few years ago. It was a great year of learning, seeing, and receiving feedback.
365
365
iPhone XR
iPhone XR
Taken
11th March 2023 2:00pm
art
sculpture
politics
Mags
ace
Very cool sculptures! I recognize Ronald but none of the rest.
March 12th, 2023
