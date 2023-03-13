Sign up
Shooting in the Rain
And they're finally popping out, more than a month later than usual.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
3
0
Bill Ososki
@ososki
I completed a 365 on this site a few years ago. It was a great year of learning, seeing, and receiving feedback.
Mags
ace
Lovely rain drops on your daff!
March 14th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
A cheerful one
March 14th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Stand out so well
March 14th, 2023
