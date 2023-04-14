Previous
A Muggle by ososki
237 / 365

A Muggle

Def: a person who does not have a particular type of skill or knowledge. "When it comes to knitting and sewing I'm a total muggle."
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Bill Ososki

Mags ace
Interesting capture and narrative.
April 15th, 2023  
