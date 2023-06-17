Previous
Next
Osprey by ososki
301 / 365

Osprey

Eyeing the trout at the Mount Shasta Fish Hatchery. He nabbed one a few moments later.
17th June 2023 17th Jun 23

Bill Ososki

ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
June 21st, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
Nicely done
June 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise