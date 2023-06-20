Previous
Sacred Waters by ososki
304 / 365

Sacred Waters

Headwaters of the Upper Sacramento River seeping out under the boulders.
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Bill Ososki

@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
Mags ace
How marvelous! Must be healthy to drink.
June 21st, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 21st, 2023  
