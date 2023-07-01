Previous
Love Bridge in the Making by ososki
315 / 365

Love Bridge in the Making

You throw the key in creek, but it looks like a few couples were hedging their bets with those combination locks.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Bill Ososki

ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Laing ace
Love your sense of humor ~ "hedging their bets."
July 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise