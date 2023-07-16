Previous
Next
Annual Manzanita Tree Bark Peel by ososki
330 / 365

Annual Manzanita Tree Bark Peel

16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Bill Ososki

ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
This so reminds me of chocolate shavings! Great texture!
July 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise