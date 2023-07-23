Previous
Bandit by ososki
337 / 365

Bandit

Caught this guy on the game camera trying to excavate our compost bin...ambitious! He hasn't succeeded, so far.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Bill Ososki

@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
Mags ace
Hah! Very cool captures!
July 23rd, 2023  
Milanie ace
Ambitous!
July 23rd, 2023  
