Previous
Next
Do It Yourself Reflexology by ososki
58 / 365

Do It Yourself Reflexology

I couldn't go 5 feet with my shoes off.
28th July 2012 28th Jul 12

Bill Ososki

ace
@ososki
I completed a 365 on this site a few years ago. It was a great year of learning, seeing, and receiving feedback. Looks...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise