85 / 365
Fireworks in Manila
Happy 4th of July!
10th November 2012
10th Nov 12
Bill Ososki
ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
2
1
1
Best 2012
NIKON D90
10th November 2012 6:37am
fireworks
Mags
ace
Great night capture!
July 4th, 2023
