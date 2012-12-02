Sign up
Mount Shasta
Taken in December 2012 from the window of a 747.
2nd December 2012
2nd Dec 12
Bill Ososki
ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
390
photos
20
followers
33
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Best 2012
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
2nd December 2012 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
mountains
Mags
ace
Amazing capture!
June 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
June 21st, 2023
