Previous
Mount Shasta by ososki
86 / 365

Mount Shasta

Taken in December 2012 from the window of a 747.
2nd December 2012 2nd Dec 12

Bill Ososki

ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Amazing capture!
June 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
June 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise