98 / 365
I Will Beat This Thing
11th January 2013
11th Jan 13
1
1
Bill Ososki
ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Best 2012
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
11th January 2013 2:12am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Mags
ace
Super black and white portrait.
August 4th, 2023
