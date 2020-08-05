Sign up
71 / 365
Shining
For Abstract August.
Tomorrow I'll let you know what it is.
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
Saxa van Eijnsber...
ace
@overalvandaan
Mother of three, from the Netherlands, living in Wales, UK. Get pushed challenges: - broke my standard lens April 2020, but luckily can still use...
2350
photos
184
followers
154
following
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
Views
7
Comments
6
Album
XX
Camera
SM-J100H
Taken
5th August 2020 6:29pm
abstractaug2020
Helen Jane
ace
am I allowed to guess? im thinking a corrugated roof. But it is cool as an abstract without knowing.
August 5th, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
@helenhall
yes, ofcourse! we'll see tomorrow if you were close or not :-)
August 5th, 2020
Jenn
ace
Can't wait to find out.
August 5th, 2020
Kathy
ace
It is a neat abstract. I wouldn't have guessed the roof.
August 5th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Venetian blinds !!
August 5th, 2020
Virginia Stapleton
ace
Great lines!
August 5th, 2020
