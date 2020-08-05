Previous
Shining by overalvandaan
71 / 365

Shining

For Abstract August.

Tomorrow I'll let you know what it is.
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

@overalvandaan
Mother of three, from the Netherlands, living in Wales, UK.
Helen Jane ace
am I allowed to guess? im thinking a corrugated roof. But it is cool as an abstract without knowing.
August 5th, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
@helenhall yes, ofcourse! we'll see tomorrow if you were close or not :-)
August 5th, 2020  
Jenn ace
Can't wait to find out.
August 5th, 2020  
Kathy ace
It is a neat abstract. I wouldn't have guessed the roof.
August 5th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Venetian blinds !!
August 5th, 2020  
Virginia Stapleton ace
Great lines!
August 5th, 2020  
