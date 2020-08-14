Sign up
80 / 365
Winterscene on a summer's evening
1000 pieces.
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
4
0
Saxa van Eijnsber...
ace
@overalvandaan
Mother of three, from the Netherlands, living in Wales, UK.
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
Kathy
ace
I like this close up of the puzzle. Jigsaw puzzles have interesting patterns and such fun to put together. Well, some more than others.
August 17th, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Altijd leuk om een puzzel te leggen, is het een familie activiteit?
August 17th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Lovely pov
August 17th, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
@jacqbb
we hebben een puzzel met honden, 500 stukjes, gedaan; dat vonden de kinderen erg leuk. Maar deze is te moeilijk. Ze haakten al snel af. Nu ben ik er mee bezig, langzaam maar gestaag.
August 17th, 2020
