Previous
Next
Winterscene on a summer's evening by overalvandaan
80 / 365

Winterscene on a summer's evening

1000 pieces.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Saxa van Eijnsber...

ace
@overalvandaan
Mother of three, from the Netherlands, living in Wales, UK. Get pushed challenges: - broke my standard lens April 2020, but luckily can still use...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
I like this close up of the puzzle. Jigsaw puzzles have interesting patterns and such fun to put together. Well, some more than others.
August 17th, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Altijd leuk om een puzzel te leggen, is het een familie activiteit?
August 17th, 2020  
FBailey ace
Lovely pov
August 17th, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
@jacqbb we hebben een puzzel met honden, 500 stukjes, gedaan; dat vonden de kinderen erg leuk. Maar deze is te moeilijk. Ze haakten al snel af. Nu ben ik er mee bezig, langzaam maar gestaag.
August 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise