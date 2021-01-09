Previous
Smile by overalvandaan
Smile

He was being cheeky. I was taking a picture of his sister as she was skipping towards me. He jumped in front of the camera to block the view.
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

Jacqueline ace
Geweldig portret Saxa!
January 9th, 2021  
kali ace
fantastic portrait, shows his character well :)
January 9th, 2021  
