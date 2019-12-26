Previous
My daughter by overalvandaan
Photo 1548

My daughter

Making the heart shaped box of lego she got for Christmas.
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Saxa van Eijnsber...

ace
@overalvandaan
2019 A year of black and white photo's only (main album) Get pushed challenges: I use a phone camera and my DSLR, Nikon D90.
