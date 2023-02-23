Previous
Snow Day by paintdipper
Photo 1551

Snow Day

23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Take that winter!
February 24th, 2023  
Barb ace
Absolutely gorgeous!!
February 24th, 2023  
amyK ace
Love the winter bokeh
February 24th, 2023  
