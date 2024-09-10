Previous
Still Getting Strawberries by paintdipper
Photo 2113

Still Getting Strawberries

Still getting strawberries from my ceramic herb planter.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Christine Sztukowski ace
As delicious as it is beautiful
September 11th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A delightful image
September 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh yum!
September 11th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
They look wonderful!
September 11th, 2024  
Babs ace
They look delicious
September 11th, 2024  
