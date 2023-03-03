Previous
Let's Play Ball by paintdipper
Photo 1559

Let's Play Ball

Ditto's favorite blue ball for me to toss.
You can see it in his eyes.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Lynne
Awww. So sweet!
March 3rd, 2023  
